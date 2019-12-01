Young candidates shine for PNM

PNM Cocoyea/Toruba candidate Teresa Lynch. - Sureash Cholai

The young candidates for the local government election on the People's National Movement (PNM) slate took the spotlight at the PNM final rally at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo on Saturday.

Expressing confidence in the party and victory at the polls in Monday's election, candidate for Cocoyea/Toruba Teresa Lynch said the PNM is the "hallmark of good governance with good intentions."

She said over the years the PNM has done what others have failed to do and has been the "steady boat through the rough waters."

Lynch declared, "We have represented you, the citizens, in an accountable and transparent manner."

She added that the late Dr Eric Williams said "the alternative to the PNM is chaos and confusion" and said the leadership of Dr Keith Rowley is secure and is getting the job done.

She noted that Williams’s contribution, in bringing the country out of colonialism to independence, and George Chambers's contribution, of economic stabilisation, took place under the PNM.

Lynch highlighted a number of projects such as the Skinner Park upgrade and WASA water treatment plants, all delivered, she said, by the PNM.

Through Rowley’s leadership, she said, PNM supporters will not be misled, influenced or distracted.

Belmont south candidate Aba Kamau said the PNM candidates in Port of Spain will be "sweeping every dirty UNC candidate out of town."

Kamau said the wheels of progress is the PNM and the population can and will see change in local government reform.

She said, "People are saying nothing is happening but the PNM will be delivering reform."

Kamau boasted of several PNM accomplishments such as the latrine eradication programme, disaster management response in every regional corporation, regular garbage collection and water tank distribution.

She added that they have been able to use effectively contractors and small businesses to create jobs, wealth and have proper wealth distribution.

She urged the supporters not to believe the lies of the others.

Cunupia candidate Nadira Mohammed said she was confident of victory at the polls.

She added that this election will be a true reflection of the change that is needed in her constituency and the country.

PNM supporters were treated a number of entertaining acts starting with Los Alumnos de San Juan, Rishi Singh and Baron from 1 pm.

The air was filled with parang, soca and the venue was a sea of red, the PNM’s colour. The Prime Minister arrived about 3.40 pm to the sound of the Siparia Rhythm Posse.