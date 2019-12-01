UNC candidate apologises to Rowley

UNC candidate for Febeau/Bourg Mulatresse Devon Thomas. -

DEVON THOMAS, UNC candidate for Febeau/Bourg Mulatresse, on Sunday said sorry to UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the Prime Minister in that order, for remarks he had uttered about Dr Rowley while delivering a song at the UNC’s final rally on Saturday at Centre Point Mall.

Dr Rowley had earlier on Sunday stated his intention to sue Thomas, in a media release from his office ahead of Monday’s local government election.

Initially Thomas had no comment to offer Newsday on Sunday, but a couple hours later apologised in a Facebook post.

“I wish to apologise to the political leader of the United National Congress, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar and to the party for comments I made during my performance at the WorkNation rally on Saturday,” Thomas said.

“I deeply regret the remarks, and I would also like to apologise to my supporters, who have been with me on this journey to represent the community of Febeau/Bourg Mulatresse.

“I also wish to apologise to the Prime Minister for my comments.”

Thomas said his commitment remained strong to improving people’s lives and getting them working again.

“I am committed to fighting poverty, uplifting people everywhere, and working towards making the UNC’s vision of a brighter, more prosperous future for our nation a reality.

“Once again, I am truly sorry for what I said on stage, and assure everyone that I will do my best to make amends.”