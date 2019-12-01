Seek immediate medical attention for flu Ex-councillor’s warning after wife’s death

Sean Bharat and his wife Julia Callendar who died on Friday. -

FORMER Point Fortin councillor Sean Bharat who lost his wife, Julia Callendar, to bronchopneumonia (inflammation of the lungs) on Friday morning, is advising people with flu-like symptoms to seek immediate medical attention.

Bharat, who spoke to the media on Saturday while waiting for the autopsy results at the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary, said what people believe is the common flu is turning into bronchitis and pneumonia resulting in death. He said he regrets not following his own advice.

Although the autopsy confirmed bronchopneumonia, samples have been sent to the laboratory to test for the HINI – swine flu virus.

He said because of a bad experience his wife of 13 years had at the Point Fortin hospital, and because of bad experiences his parents – who died five and three years ago – experienced there, Callendar had a phobia about going to the hospital when she became ill.

He said they followed the advice, step by step, of doctors and pharmacists they consulted with over the telephone, but that was not enough.

He said by the time he decided to take her to the hospital, it was too late.

“Unfortunately I was not brave enough to grab my wife and put her in the car and say ‘go to the hospital.’ I probably failed that is why I am kicking myself today. I wanted to respect her privacy and her dignity but, in the end, I no longer have her to respect anything. Had I done what I should have, I would not be going through this today.”

He said, two and a half weeks ago Callendar started suffering with a sore throat which turned into a gentle cough. That soon turned into an extensive cough with vomiting and sudden changes in body temperature where she was hot one moment and extremely cold the next. He said his wife, who weighed approximately 100 pounds, started shaking violently and experiencing extreme body pains which pain killers could not suppress.

“One factor led to another, and on Friday morning she could barely breathe. I lifted her bodily from the bed and took her to the hospital where, after more than 45 minutes of trying to revive her, “my baby passed away.”

Bharat said his wife was a lovely and gentle soul who left her job in the insurance industry to care full-time for his parents – his father who suffered a stroke before he died, and his mother who had a bad hip and arthritis until her death three years ago.