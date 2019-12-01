Police service denies threats to reporter

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

THE police service is denying that any online or verbal threats were made by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to the Editor-in-Chief and/or a reporter of the Trinidad Express.

In a statement issued to the media on Sunday, the police service said it is calling on the Express to provide evidence of such.

It added that the statement was issued after a Saturday night television report said the International Press Institute made an official complaint that Griffith issued threats to the journalists.

The police said, over the “last several months, there have been continued and sustained attacks against the Commissioner by certain persons with their own agendas, while he has been tirelessly focusing his attention on fighting criminal elements across the country and at the same time restructuring and reorganising the police service.

“Over the past few months, there has been a litany of FOIA requests and over 15 articles written by this same reporter and the Express against the Commissioner and the police service,” the release said.

The police said it stood “in firm support” of Griffith and “will continue to uphold and operate within the ambit of the laws and will continue to ensure transparency.

“The TTPS also stands firm in its fight against criminal elements and will not be side-tracked or distracted, as it seeks to maintain law and order and provide citizens with the safety and security which is needed.”