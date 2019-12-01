PM to sue UNC local government election candidate

PM Dr Keith Rowley. -

THE Prime Minister has threatened to sue a UNC local government election candidate for alleged remarks made on Saturday at the UNC final rally at Centre Pointe Mall, Chaguanas. The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) issued a statement on Sunday.

It said Rowley had noted the allegedly “utterly vile and derogatory statements” made by a UNC candidate sanctioned on a national UNC platform on Saturday.

The OPM statement said the alleged statement was a continuation of the UNC’s campaign targeting Rowley in the run up to the 2015 general election.

“There is absolutely no room in Trinidad and Tobago for statements which have sinister and divisive undertones and seek to describe the Prime Minister as having committed a heinous crime.”

The statement said Rowley has instructed his attorneys to sue the candidate as soon as the local government election has concluded.