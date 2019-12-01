Pledges pour in for Princes Town fire victims

Nisha Saiphoo. - Vashti Singh

MAYBE it’s the goodwill of the Christmas season, but pledges of assistance have been pouring in for the Princes Town family of five who lost everything in a fire which destroyed their four bedroom home on Friday evening.

Nisha Saiphoo told the Newsday on Sunday, “The response has been overwhelming.”

She said her phone has been ringing non-stop as people have been calling offering to assist.

“It is just so much that I have to write down what is being offered.”

No one was at home on Friday when the fire started, destroying everything the family owned.

Saiphoo said her husband, Darious Seale, had left their wooden home about one hour before the fire started. Their children Ansoneo, 15 – a student of Pleasantville Secondary School, Ameleo, 12, and Eve, seven – students of Princes Town RC School, were all at school.

The family moved into the remote area on a parcel of land gifted to the family about one year ago, and they constructed, what Saiphoo said was, their “dream home.”

She said her children “worked like men” to help build their home so they could each have their own bedroom and space, having lived in shared rental spaces all their lives.

She said they were going through the process to have the street off Cemetery Street, St Croix where they live, named and paved by the Princes Town Regional Corporation. Electricity polls were already planted by TTEC last week, and the family were hoping to have electricity by Christmas so they could light up their tree and decorations. Their hopes and dreams were dashed on Friday evening.

Arson is suspected as someone was seen leaving the area shortly before the building was razed.

The family’s dogs and cats were saved, but Ameleo’s two turtles were not so fortunate.

“We went back to our home this morning and Ameleo was close to tears questioning what did his pet turtles do to meet such a violent death. He wanted to cry as he kept asking me why they had to die. I told him they were now under God’s wings.”

Saiphoo said her eldest son and daughter are very traumatised.

“They don’t want to interact with anyone. They have just withdrawn in a corner and are not communicating with anyone.”

She said the family is determined to rebuild, and with the help of relatives, friends and strangers, she is hoping this could be done within a short space of time.

In the meantime, she said, “Someone has offered us a place to stay rent free for the next couple of months. Other people have made pledges to donate building material.

“The TT Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Animal Welfare Network and some other shelters are gathering chow for the animals.”

Asked about her thoughts on whether the season has prompted this overwhelming response, Saiphoo said it may be a factor, but she believes her charitable nature may be responsible.

“I don’t have much, but I always give. People who know me know I am always giving to charity. Someone said to me today (Sunday) that only last week I gave her a set of jerseys, and because of what has happened to us she has to give back something.

“It is not what I expected, but I am grateful. My family and I are blessed.”

Princes Town police and fire officers are continuing investigations.

Anyone wishing to contact the family can do so at 390-9300.