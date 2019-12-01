Murder on Coffee Street

File photo

AN overnight shooting in San Fernando has pushed the murder toll to 490 for the year with one month remaining.

The victim has been identified as Clint Bhagwandeen of Olera Heights, San Fernando.

Bhagwandeen, 30, was at D Up Lo Lounge on Coffee Street when he was killed .

Reports indicate that around 9.40 pm several gunshots were heard and Bhagwandeen, who was seated outside of the premises, was hit several times about his body.

He died on the spot.

Senior Supt Mohammed, Supt Maharaj, Insp Nanan, Cpl Ramoutar and a party of officers from the CSI, Sgt Williams of the CID and Cpl Maharaj of the Mon Repos Police Station responded.

Investigations are continuing.