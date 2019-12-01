MSJ promises 'surprise' in Sando corporation

In this November 11 file photo MSJ area coordinator Theophilus Henry and local government candidate for Erin Crystal Bernard assist Erin village Annie Harbet during a walkabout. The MSJ is contesting electoral districts in five corporations. - Marvin Hamilton

MSJ general secretary Ozzi Warwick has predicted a “big surprise” in the San Fernando City Corporation.

The MSJ staged a motorcade through the PNM-controlled corporation.

Speaking to Sunday Newsday yesterday from atop one of the lead vehicles, Warwick said the weather had not dampened the mood of their candidates, who, he said, were all "very positive.”

Warwick went on, “We are here in the San Fernando/ Marabella area and it has been very positive, it has been very energetic. The candidates are very confident with a lot of support from the public.”

“A lot of people have been waving and cheering us on as we pass certain areas.

“We feel very confident there is going to be quite a big surprise in the San Fernando city corporation.”

Warwick said similar motorcades were taking place in the Siparia and Point Fortin areas, while the party had opted to use a different strategy for the Diego Martin and San Juan/ Laventille corporations.

“In the Diego Martin area, the candidates have been going around miking the area, as well as in San Juan/ Laventille.”

He stressed, “But definitely there has been extremely positive feedback coming from Siparia and Point Fortin.”

The MSJ is contesting electoral districts in five corporations.