Miss World TT needs your vote

Miss World TT 2019 Tya Jane Ramey -

TYA Jane Ramey, TT's 2019 Miss World representative, placed third in the Miss World 2019 International Sports Day in London on Thursday. Her performance in a series of sprints, long jumps, shuttle runs and relays, resulted in the placement out of the 120 competing nations.

Miss British Virgin Islands Rikkiya Brathwaite placed first in the sports segment securing an automatic spot in the top 40 of the Miss World final on December 14 at at ExCeL, London.

Ramey also placed in the Top Model competition top ten held on Monday at the Fashion and Textile Museum in London. Ramey competed with 39 other contestants who modelled the clothing of British designer Zandra Rhodes.

This placement secures her a spot in the Top Model final to be held on a date to be determined.

Miss World TT franchise owner Brian Gopaul is optimistic about Ramey's chances.

"We at the franchise would like to send huge congratulations to our Miss World TT Tya Jane Ramey who has been representing us amazingly in London.

"So far everything looks for her to be in the top five or top ten in all categories and we are looking forward to seeing her in the Miss World finals," said Gopaul.

Gopual said Ramey has been dedicated to representing TT since being crowned Miss World TT in June.

"It is quite and honour and privilege working with her over the past few months, she has been dedicated and very diligent to her training sessions.

We would describe her as the epitome of beauty with a purpose and she represents everything TT really stands for, we could not ask for a better ambassador to represent the red, white and black," said Gopual.

He reminded the public that Ramey needs to gather more votes to improve her chances of being the next Miss World.

"We are pleading with TT to keep voting on the Mobstar app and the miss world official web page."

The sports and top model events are part of a series of fast track events which guarantee the winners of these events a place in the top 40 of the Miss World Final.

Ramey competed in the Head to Head Challenge event on Friday and votes on the Mobstar mobile app will help determine her performance in the event. People are encouraged to download the Mobstar app and like Ramey's pictures on the app.

Remaining fast track events include a multimedia challenge, talent competition and the Beauty With A Purpose titled awarded to the contestant with an impactful social outreach project.

Giselle Laronde-West won TT's lone Miss World title in 1986.