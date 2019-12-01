Kamla: Local govt election critical for TT

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar shows she's confident of victory in Monday's local government election during the UNC's final rally at Centre Pointe Mall, Chaguanas on Saturday. PHOTOS BY MARVIN HAMILTON -

Monday's local government election is critical for TT, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar told supporters in the UNC's closing rally at Centre Pointe Mall, Chaguanas on Saturday.

She gave a roll call of issues to show why, listing among them the status of squatters on state lands which she said her party will regularise.

The UNC leader accused the PNM of abandoning the landless, and Monday's voting must be a statement against the Government.

"They have not provided squatters with any hope for a future. The UNC has a plan to attend to the basic needs of squatters," she said.

Persad-Bissessar was the only speaker at the event, as the party held day-long motorcades across Trinidad. The crowd, which did not seem as large as those at meetings during the campaign, stood among cars and music trucks in the mall's car park where the rally was held. The stage was reserved for the party's 139 candidates while UNC executives and MPs mingled among supporters. UNC deputy political leader Senator Khadijah Ameen, said, "The party spent its time and money on all of the candidates holding rallies in their respective districts. All of the candidates were expected to assemble here (but) this is not a national rally."

Asked if he was disappointed with the crowd, Caroni East MP Tim Gopeesingh did not answer but instead said the PNM must account to the country in this election, how it came into millions of dollars for the campaign.

It was still a festive, party atmosphere at the rally as after candidates went on motorcades in their electoral districts, some as early as 8am.And judging from postings on social media, the motorcades seemed to attract supporters in every type of vehicle, from open tray vans to sedans and panel vans.At the mall supporters began arriving with their own music trucks and rhythm sections, each of which blared the party’s campaign songs.And while they awaited for the rally to begin, supporters were reminded that while their numbers at the meetings during the month were encouraging, only their vote on Monday would determine the outcome of the election.