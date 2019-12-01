Family homeless after fire, arson suspected

- Vashti Singh

A family of five is homeless after fire destroyed their four-bedroom wooden home at Cemetery Street, St Croix, on Friday afternoon.

Princes Town police and fire officers suspect arson as a man who had threatened the family in the past was seen in the area shortly before the building went up in flames.

The house had no electricity and no one was at home when the fire started around 3 pm on Friday, as owner Darious Seale had gone out about one hour before.

Seale, his wife Nisha Saiphoo and their children Ansoneo, 15, Ameleo, 12 and Eve, seven, spent the night by relatives.

Saiphoo pleaded for help to rebuild.

“Whoever tried to burn down my house, you are not going to run me. I am not moving.”

She said the property, plus furnishing, was more than $250,000. She said she and her family stood helplessly on Friday afternoon as they watched their dream home turn into ashes.

She said the lot of land on which they constructed the house was gifted to her by Delvin Goolchar, who operates the Defence Society Shelter for Animals nearby. Goolchar attempted to put out the flames but was unsuccessful. He managed to save the family’s nine dogs, plus a litter of pups and three cats, but two pet turtles belonging to Ameleo perished.

Saiphoo said Ameleo is devastated because he not only lost his pet turtles but a comfort pillow he called "stinkey" which he had since he was a child. She said her family moved into the area about one year ago, adding her children and her husband, who is ailing, worked hard to build the house.

“We built four bedrooms because we wanted each of our children to have their own room because all our lives we had been renting and they had to share rooms and some fool come and take away their dreams.”

“We had everything, five beds, four wardrobes, four chest of drawers, two computers and computer desks, television, stove, fridge, sofa, reclining chair, a nine piece dining room set, library, a massive trampoline, washing machine, clothes, tools, van parts, material to extend the back porch, cash, jewellery and heirlooms we can’t put a value to.”

Saiphoo, who operates a small pet shop, said although they had no electricity, they built the house to accommodate all the items they owned.

She said she was going through the process with the Princes Town Regional Corporation to get the street named and to pave the road. She said only recently TTEC placed light poles in the area and although they enjoyed the moonlight and starry nights, she and her family were looking forward to getting electricity by Christmas. Investigations are continuing.