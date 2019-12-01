8 children among 28 V’zuelans found in pirogue

Eight children were among 28 Venezuelans intercepted by the TT Coast Guard (TTCG) in a Venezuelan registered pirogue on Saturday morning.According to media statement, at 4.49 am, the Coast Guard intercepted the pirogue named Love Forever, registration ARSI 0303, in the Gulf of Paria.On board, officers found 17 men, three women and eight children.The vessel and its occupants were escorted to the TTCG headquarters, Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas where they are currently awaiting processing by the Immigration Division.

Several days ago, on Tuesday, the TTCG intercepted another Venezuelan pirogue, the Dona Isabel, registration number AR­SI PE 0159 also with 28 Venezuelans, among them two pregnant women, west of the Gaspar Grande islands.The TTCG said it continues to “maintain the safety and security” of the TT through the conduct of maritime security patrols within their area of operations.