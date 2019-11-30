Scotia is TT’s Bank of the Year

Scotia Bank (TT) Ltd Managing Director Stephen Bagnaroll. -

Scotiabank has been named TT’s Bank of the Year, by The Banker Magazine a Financial Times publication. This is the sixth occasion that the bank has been recognized by the publication, having also achieved the title in 2007, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

“The past year has been particularly exciting with the introduction of several digital innovations, providing customers with more convenient and efficient banking options. Many of these were first to market within the local banking industry - Scotiabank Alerts, Digital Branches, Next Generation ATMs, Digital Tokens, and a new Branch Customer Management System to name a few,” said Stephen Bagnarol, Managing Director of Scotiabank TT.

“This award means a lot to us as it’s a reflection of the passion and dedication of our employees who work diligently to ensure we deepen and strengthen our relationship with customers. I am truly proud to be a part of this amazing team of professionals” he continued

He also mentioned the Bank’s focus on continuous improvement. “We recognise that customer needs are constantly changing and that we need to ensure we continue to deliver on our commitment to customers. We know we still have a lot to do. This award gives us the motivation to further improve in 2020 and beyond” Bagnarol indicated.

This year, Scotiabank was also named the Bank of the Year 2019 in Bahamas and Canada. The Banker selects winners based on their ability to deliver shareholder returns and gain strategic advantage. The magazine is the world’s longest running international banking magazine, recognized as a leading source of information on finance and investment around the globe.

The Banker selects one winning bank for each of the 120 countries judged. Over 1,000 applications are collected and judges select winning banks based on which ones they believe have made the most progress over the past 12 months.