PNM ‘people’ party at rally

Chutney artiste Rishi Singh performs at PNM rally, Jean Pierre Complex, Port of Spain on Saturday ahead of Monday's local government elections. - AYANNA KINSALE

As PNM supporters gathered at the Jean Pierre Complex in Port of Spain, entertainment from Los Alumnos de San Juan, Rishi Singh and Baron greeted the crowd from 1 pm.

The PNM's final local government rally was held on Saturday ahead of Monday's elections. The air was filled with parang soca and the venue was a sea of red, the PNM’s colour.

Local government candidate for Cunupia Nadira Mohammed said she was confident of victory at the polls.

She added that this election will be a true reflection of the change that is needed in her constituency and the country.

Dr Keith Rowley arrived at the Jean Pierre Complex about 3.40 pm to the sound of the Siparia Rhythm Posse.

Most of the party’s local government election candidates were already seated and waiting for proceedings to begin.