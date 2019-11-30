NACTA: Close fight in Siparia

The outcome of the vote for the Siparia Regional Corporation in next Monday’s local government elections is the most unpredictable out of the country’s 14 local government corporations. This corporation is currently controlled by the Opposition UNC.

According to an ongoing tracking survey released on Friday by the Northt American Caribbean Teachers Association, “The corporation could go either way as there is no clear front runner – it is a dead heat.” NACTA also said the outcomes in the other 13 corporations are more predictable.

The UNC faces a strong challenge from the PNM for Siparia. The PNM faces a stiff challenge from the UNC for the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, which it now controls. In Sangre Grande, the PNM is leading in five seats and UNC in three. However, three of those seats are close. NACTA said a 6-2, 5-3, 4-4 outcome is possible, in this corporation. In Siparia, the PNM leads in four seats and UNC four, with one seat a dead heat. As in Grande, three seats are close; a 5-4 or 6-3 outcome is possible for either party. No major change is expected in any of the other corporations. But NACTA observed the PNM face stiff challenges from the UNC in a few seats in San Fernando and Tunapuna/Piarco. The UNC faces the same challenge from the PNM in Rio Claro/Mayaro and Chaguanas.

Apart from Sangre Grande, the PNM faces no serious challenge in any of the other seven corporations it holds.