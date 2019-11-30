Murdered woman laid to rest

MURDERED: Jamila Chase, one of three people shot dead last week in Maloney Gardens. -

Expressions of love were shared among relatives, neighbours and friends of Jamila Chase, one of three people shot dead in an apartment in Maloney last weekend, during her funeral on Friday at the Church of the Incarnation in Maloney.

After her eulogy which described her as a charismatic and loving person, one relative took to the pulpit to remind the congregation that they have God’s love in them, just as Chase did, and it should be shared among the community.

“This message came to me,” the relative said. “It said: ‘God is love, and he is within us, therefore we are love.’ I want us to use Jamila’s passing as an opportunity to expand that love in your heart and soul to everyone around you.”

Fr Jason Boatswain shared a similar message in his contribution, encouraging the congregation to create a safe community for their children. He addressed the congregation, who mostly wore white, and reminded them the colour was a symbol of purity and peace. He encouraged them to use their anger over Chase’s death to a positive end.

“I know you are angry, and I am as well,” Boatswain said. “But we have to use that anger and channel it. Not for destruction, but for something good.”

“Take a look at yourselves and ask yourself am I making a contribution to the community.” The comforting words could not stop tears from flowing at the funeral as relatives wailed and cried while viewing her body. Asha Belgrave, her mother, was so emotional that she had to be taken to a car and be consoled in private.

At about 4.30 am last week Saturday, gunmen stormed Building 9, Maloney Gardens and shot dead Chase, Michael “Grimey” Walker and Kareem “Critters” Mc Eachrane.