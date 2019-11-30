Moore resigns as Tobago Football Association boss

Anthony Moore -

ANTHONY MOORE has resigned as president of the Tobago Football Association (TFA) and a board member of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), effective November 30.

In a letter dated November 25 2019, Moore said, “Following the unconstitutional, misguided and embarrassing display by certain members of the Association at the TTFA AGM (Annual General Meeting) last Sunday in Couva, I am convinced that the time has come for me to depart this office to protect my name, fellow directors, my company’s reputation and the Tobago Football Association.”

Moore was part of the Team Impactors, led by former president David John-Williams, who were beaten at the executive elections at the Home of Football, Balmain.