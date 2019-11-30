Haynes hits PM’s claim on lawyers

Anita Haynes

UNC PRO Anita Haynes scoffed at the Prime Minister’s remarks to a PNM Sangre Grande rally on Thursday that most attorneys were “a set of blasted scamps without an iota of commitment to the country.”

She told Newsday on Friday, “Was he referring to his personal attorney, whom he put on the board of Heritage? Perhaps that’s what he was talking about. “Other than that I don’t know what he’s talking about.”

She was thought to be referring to attorney Michael Quamina. Newsday asked about Rowley’s allegation that a clique of attorneys were paid $1.4 billion for state briefs under the former government.

Haynes replied, “The PNM is in the habit of throwing out numbers and accusations.”

She said she would be very hesitant to accept such numbers as valid. “Clearly they are in a state of desperation and are saying anything to try to antagonise the people of TT.” Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan opted not to comment, saying, “You know I don’t comment on that. Speak to people in politics.”In August, Quamina was named chairman of the boards of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL), Petroleum Company of TT (Petrotrin) and Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd. He has denied any conflict of interest in his position on these boards in the wake of being personal attorney to Dr Rowley facing the AV Drilling brouhaha.

Newsday sought to get the Law Association’s views but was unable to contact its president Douglas Mendes, SC. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi told Newsday he had consistently spoken of a figure of $1.4 billion.