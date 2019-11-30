Ex-TT footballer Pat Small dies

THE TT Football Association (TTFA) has extended deepest condolences to the family of former national men’s footballer Pat Small following his passing on Wednesday.

Small was a member of the Trinidad and Tobago team that earned the bronze medal at the 1967 Pan American Games in Winnipeg, Canada alongside other players such as Alvin Corneal, Lincoln Phillips, Sedley Joseph, Tyrone De La Bastide, Victor Gamaldo, Selwyn Murren and Kelvin Berassa.

“Pat had a significant impact on Trinidad and Tobago football in the '60s and '70s. He touched countless lives and helped move our football in that era. My condolences on behalf of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association to his family during the sadness they are bearing. Our sincere empathy is with you during this difficult time. Memories of Pat will forever be with us,” stated TTFA president William Wallace.