Deadlock over security Shooting near SEPOS school

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez. left, Education Minister Anthony Garcia and DCP Anthony James, respond to questions from reporters during a press conference at Education Towers, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain on Friday. - Shane Superville

Teachers and staff from the Ministry of Education were unable to come to an agreement on security at the South East Port of Spain Secondary School (SEPOS), after a shooting nearby on Wednesday. They have decided to meet again on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference at Education Towers, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, on Friday, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said the main concern outlined at the meeting was safety and security at the school.

The meeting, which was also attended by Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez and acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anthony James, sought to address the concerns of teachers and other stakeholders after the shooting.

Since the incident teachers have stayed away from classes and the school has been closed. Garcia said, “We were not able to arrive at a decision to move forward with at this time.

“We understand the position of the teachers, we understand their concerns and we understand their fears, because in their own words what happened on Wednesday was not the first occasion when teachers and students had to take protective action.

“We want to do everything possible to meet the demands of the teachers and the parents. We want to do everything possible to meet all stakeholders and we will be working closely with the mayor of Port of Spain and the police.”

The two groups at the meeting shred common ground. There was nothing that they expressed that we (the ministry) did not want,” he said. “They expressed their views and we decided to reconvene the meeting.

“They spoke freely and we listened to them.”

James said he intended to use a “multi-pronged” approach, different strategies of patrols as well as community-based programmes to reduce violence and deal with issues in the community.

He said while the investigation into the shooting was still continuing, there was no reason to believe the school was the target of the shooter.

He also said police were following several leads and was confident there would be an arrest.

“It is well known some of the activities in that area are the subject of serious investigation from the police. As we speak...we are having serious leads and receiving vital information, and we anticipate that some closure in the not too distant future should be brought to this incident.

He admitted there was “a serious problem in that part of Port of Spain.”

He said the police planned to set up “a dedicated patrol and certain resources not only on the streets outside the school but also in the community.”