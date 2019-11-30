Chaguanas house firebombed

A family of four escaped serious injuries on Friday morning when someone tried to burn down their home in Chaguanas. The victims fear someone is trying to get them off the property even if it means resorting to murder. Family patriarch Anthony Grant, 53, said he is willing to relocate immediately on the condition that he finds a proper place for the family.

Grant lives with his common-law wife Anna Hosein, 50, and their two children aged 16 and 11, at Tanager Drive, Edinburgh 500. They have been living there for the past eight years. The property is owned by Hosein’s relatives who live abroad.

At 5 am, residents were awakened by an explosion and on checking saw the front of the house, previously used as a fruit and vegetable stall, on fire.

They called out to Grant and his family who ran out as the fire was already spreading to other parts of the building. Chaguanas fire officers responded promptly and extinguished the blaze, saving the house. Two parakeets kept in a cage, died from the intense smoke from the flames.

In tears, Grant said his family was still coping with losses incurred in a major flood back in 2008 and now part of their home has been badly damaged in the firebombing. "We could have been killed inside the house. My wife born and grew up here. I spent plenty money on this place and look what they fone and do."

Grant said he works as a labourer with the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation. His wife Hosein said, "We always took care of the property. I cannot get electricity because (name of a relative given) would never sign the documents. We were building our home in Laventille but (name called) said for me to come back home. We have been fixing up the house but now with this fire, I knowo they want us out." No arrest has been made and Central Division police are investigating the fire.