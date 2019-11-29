Wayne Chance’s funeral Dec 3

The funeral of the late Wayne Chance, president of non-governmental organisation Vision on Mission (VOM) and prisoners' rights activist, will be held on December 3.

In a release on Thursday, VOM said the viewing andfuneral service would be held at Divine Encounter Fellowship Ministries, Ragoo Road, D’Abadie, from 10am, followed by a private interment.

Chance died earlier this week after a battle with cancer. He was 47.

The release said Chance leaves to mourn his wife, Giselle Chance, vice-president of VOM and successor with immediate effect, and their three children, as well as the board, executive and staff of VOM.

Chance, who was from Arima, always believed that there was an opportunity to return to better living following his incarceration.

Drawing from his strong spiritual beliefs and deep introspection while he was in prison, VOM said Chance transformed himself..

“This transformation led to the founding of Vision on Mission Apostolic and Prophetic Ministries in 1995 within Port of Spain prison, where he recognised the steadily increasing population of young men within the prison system.

“This emergence led to an organisation that dedicated itself towards assisting inmates, ex-offenders, deportees and delinquent youths to be successfully rehabilitated and reintegrated into society,” VOM said.

Chance received the International Corrections and Prisons Association’s (ICPA) 2014 Correctional Excellence Award for Offender Management, Treatment and Reintegration, as well as the JB Fernandes NGO Excellence Award inr 2012.

He was also the president of the Partners of the Americas TT Chapter.

He co-hosted the talk shows Take Two and Project Hope on I95.5 FM. They addressed national issues and perspectives on restorative justice.