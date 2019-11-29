TT defender wins Scotiabank Concacaf League title

Aubrey David poses with the 2019 Scotiabank Concacaf League trophy and his winner's medal, while wrapped in the TT flag in Honduras. Photo via Aubrey David's Facebook page. -

TT defender Aubrey David lifted the 2019 Scotiabank Concacaf League trophy with his team-mates on Tuesday as his club, Deportivo Saprissa, were crowned champions after edging CD Montagua 0-0 in the second leg of the final.

Saprissa previously defeated Montuaga 1-0 in the first leg on November 7.

Speaking with Newsday, on Thursday, he said, “It was a difficult game, as any final, both teams want to win. But we worked hard to keep the clean sheet and became victorious. “All honour and glory to God for allowing us to win the trophy. I am proud of my team-mates and coaching staff and the Saprissa institution for the hard work. I am very grateful to be a part of this great team.” David joined the Costa Rican club in January and wears the number 52.

He made 18 appearances this season across the Concacaf League and the Costa Rican Premier league (Liga FPD), and has played a total of 1,435 minutes. The team is currently in second place on the Liga FPD table with a total of 40 points. They will go up against Herediano in the second leg of the semi-final on December 1, with a score of 1-1 on aggregate.