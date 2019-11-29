Transformed Life Ministry to reopen

Pastor Glen Awong

Families are waiting to re-admit patients to the Transformed Life Ministry, the rehabilitation home which was searched in October by police who found people locked in cages.

Pastor Glen Awong, head of the ministry, made this announcement in a brief conversation with Newsday on Wednesday.

Awong said the home was in the process of fulfilling the requirements of the Ministry of Health and would be back in operation soon.

“Families are willing to bring back their loved ones,” Awong said.

He declined to comment further.

On October 8 the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) went to the home and found a number of people locked in cages.

Some of them had symptoms of drug withdrawal, such as pale skin, cold-sweating and fidgeting.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith likened the discovery to slavery and said the police took action after an extensive investigation. The CoP said he regretted not acting sooner.

Pictures of people sitting in cages began circulating on social media shortly after police discovered them, raising an uproar. The discovery sparked a nationwide conversation on the treatment of the mentally ill and highlighted the need for several institutions like St Ann’s, which is the only official mental health facility in the country.

The pastor and five others were arrested and questioned and subsequently released. Investigations were launched into whether the people in cages were victims of human trafficking.

No charges had bee laid up to press time.