MSJ wants PNM to explain ‘vast’ campaign funds

MSJ political leader David Abdulah. FILE PHOTO

“WHERE the hell is the People’s National Movement (PNM) getting all the money for its local government campaign?”

That is the question posed by political leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah. as he ended the party’s campaign meetings in Marabella on Wednesday night.

Abdulah noted that millions are being spent daily by the PNM with a barrage of advertisements and buying out prime-time television spots while simultaneously broadcasting meetings on six or more radio stations, “and rebroadcasting the next day.

“Where is the money coming from?”

He said while money is being spent to win votes, promises made to the electorate on the campaign trail four years ago, including campaign financing and party financing regulations, have not been kept.

“So therefore when I hear the PNM red group say, ‘We getting it done,’ I wonder what the hell are they getting done."

Someone in the audience shouted, "Unemployment," to which Abdulah replied, “What they got done was closing down Petrotrin and outing the flame of the refinery.

“What they got done was sending home more than 200 workers at UTT.

“People are suffering every day because prices are going up and people are living on the same income for the past six years. And don’t tell us about raising the minimum wage to $17.50 an hour, which is $3,000 a month.”

Abdulah compared the wages of the minimum earner to those of a CEO earning $100,000 a month, saying the minimum wage worker will have to work for three years before he or she can earn what the CEO is earning in one month.

“So what have you done, except to increase the inequality of wealth and income in this country to make the rich richer and the poor poorer?”

Abdulah said what the PNM did not get done was the local government reform promised on the campaign trail in 2015 and before the 2016 local elections, but not delivered four years later.

The meeting was heldoutside the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) Rebel Hall of Revolution, close to the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, in support of candidates contesting seats on the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC).

To demonstrate the darkness that has pervaded the society since the flames went out at Petrotrin, Abdulah asked for the bright lights to be momentarily taken off while the audience turned on their torches on their cellphones. He said the cellphone light was symbolic of the refinery being restarted by the OWTU’s company Patriotic Energies and Technologies Co Ltd, which is the preferred bidder. The process is not yet final.

He commended president general of the OWTU Ancel Roget and the union for having the strength and courage to set up Patriotic and make a successful bid for the refinery. He said this was not a “gift” from the government or the PNM, neither did the union “sell out,” as some are claiming.

“The union was able to put together a superior bid for the purchase of that refinery. So don’t let them (PNM) fool you in any other talk.”

He chastised the prime minister, saying, “Rowley was going around the country saying, ' We are going to get the refinery back up and running, because we need the refinery. We need jobs.'

“So they didn’t know that when they closed down the damn thing? It should never ever have been closed in the first place.”

Abdulah said in the absence of evidence to show who made the decision to close down Petrotrin, “I believe firmly that decision to close down was not made by the board. It was made by the government led by Keith Christopher Rowley.

“That is who decided to close down Petrotrin and send home every single man and woman who worked in Petrotrin.”