Man in court for reporting ‘weapon of mass destruction’

A MAN appeared in the San Fernando magistrates’ court on Thursday charged with making a false report about a weapon that could cause mass destruction.

Sheldon Small, 29, of Garth Road, Williamsville, appeared before magistrate Lisa Singh-Phillip.

He first appeared in the Port of Spain magistrates’ court on Monday and was remanded into custody. The case was transferred to San Fernando, where Small appeared before magistrate Anslem Leander on Tuesday. The case was then transferred to the Princes Town magistrates’ court. Small appeared before Indira Misir-Gosine in the Princes Town court which is sitting in the Rio Claro magistrate’s court building. She transferred the case back to San Fernando. On Thursday , attorney Jason Jackson asked Singh-Phillip to commit Small to hospital for 14 days, as he had a history of mental illness.

The charge was that on October 3, he communicated information which he either knew or believed to be false, that a lethal device or weapon of mass destruction was about to be detonated in Chaguanas, with the intention of inducing a belief that the said device or weapon of mass destruction is present in TT. The charge was laid by PC Calliste of the Special Branch according to the Anti-Terrorism Act. Small was not called upon to plead.

Jackson said he had had some difficulty taking instructions from Small, who has exhibited erratic behaviour. Singh-Phillip made the order and ordered Small to return on December 12.