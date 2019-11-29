Man detained for Parkade explosions

BACK TO NORMAL: The scene at the Parkade on the corner of Richmond and Edward Streets in Port of Spain on Tuesday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI - Sureash Cholai

A man is being questioned by police after he was arrested near the Government Campus Parkade on Thursday after he was found with several packages similar to the ones found after an explosion there on Tuesday. Police said yesterday the man was taken to the Besson Street police station.

The parkade on the corner of Richmond and Edward Street, Port of Spain, continued attracting business as usual on Thursday.

The building was closed for several hours, and streets were cordoned off by police and fire officers shortly after 11.05 am on Tuesday when they began receiving reports of the explosion.

Authorities have divulged few details on the nature of the device, which they found on the 12th floor. In addition to parking spaces, the building houses stores and eateries on the ground floor.

A number of government offices and private businesses nearby were subsequently closed and workers directed to their respective muster points. The car park was reopened later in the day.

Northern Division police officer and bomb technician John Harper said no one was injured, nor was there any structural damage.

Noel Garcia, chairman of the Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) – which built and manages the car park – spoke briefly with Newsday on Thursday.

He said while police are investigating, the entire complex remains open and guarded, with an increased security presence.

"There has been no slowdown (at the Parkade) whatsoever. It is business as usual," Noel said, adding that he would prefer not to discuss the details of the discover, to avoid prejudicing the police investigation.

He said the the Parkade's management has increased security and is examining its security systems to prevent a repeat of Tuesday's events.

"We are reviewing our operating procedures, where we could institute more measures that would assist in maintaining the highest security in the Parkade," said Garcia.