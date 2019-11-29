Hennessy Super 6’s semi-finals bowl off

THE final eight teams have been decided to contest the quarter-final round of the Hennessy Central Super 6’s Windball Tournament at Marchin Recreation Grounds, in Carapichaima.

On Tuesday, Aneil Sammy’s unbeaten knock of 39 ensured his Heavy Hitters team lived up to its name by grabbing a nail-biting six wicket win over CSK. Batting first, CSK piled on an impressive score of 72/1 after their six-over duration. In reply, Heavy Hitters had a shaky start. But with just two overs to go, Sammy buckled down and smashed his team to 73/2 to grab a crucial victory. A. Chandler finished with CSK’s best bowling figures, grabbing 1/3. For his dominant performance with the bat, Sammy was nominated as Man of the Match.

Additionally, M.U.B All Temp Ltd was also led to a four wicket win over AS2 courtesy B. Harrylochan’s 37 not out.

The latter batted first and was carried to a fair total of 62/2 by I. Kennedy (24 not out) and A. George (19). In their turn at the crease however, Harrylochan’s stern knock lifted his team to a victorious 68/4 as A. George finished on figures of 1/11.

Also advancing to the quarter-final stage were Execuprint Hitstarz, EZ We Do Things, Premium Contracting Ltd, Autorama Gunners, Outsiders and the Sunil Narine-led, Real Unity.

Quarter-final matches were scheduled to bowl off from 6:45pm on Thursday evening with the semi-final round carded for Friday from 7:45pm. The inaugural tournament climaxes on Saturday with the third place playoff from 6:45pm followed by the finals two hours later.

The 2019 winner pockets $12,000, four bottles of the premium cognac, a trophy and medals while the runner-up takes home $5,000, a hamper and trophy. So far, Happy Times have won the $1,000 pot for attaining the highest supporter points.

Other prizes to be presented on the final day of competition are Man of the Match (finals), Tournament MVP, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Hat-tricks, Group Winners and Most Disciplined team.