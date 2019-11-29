Garcia celebrates with Naps Girls’

Students of Naparima Girls’ College, San Fernando perform a cultural dance during a visit to the school by Minister of Education Anthony Garcia on Tuesday. - YVONNE WEBB

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia journeyed to Naparima Girls’ High School (NGHS), San Fernando, on Tuesday to congratulate the school on its outstanding success in the 2019 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

Still celebrating the 38 scholarships received along with one of two President’s Medals awarded to student Sharvanni Rampersad Maharaj, students sang and danced for the minister.

Garcia was impressed as arrangements were only made for his visit on Monday evening. He commended the Presbyterian Church for being “a shining light, a beacon in the area of education.”

The minister who said he was the product of a Presbyterian education, having attended Hillview College, lauded the church for ensuring that education of young people was foremost in its obligations.

In a brief address he acknowledged the tremendous contribution NGHS, one of the Presbyterian flagship schools, was making to education in TT.

He said it was an affirmation that what the ministry was offering the school was not in vain.

“NGHS has a tradition of excellence and almost anything you do there is that hallmark of excellence attached.”

Garcia expressed pleasure by the mixture of classical academics with a range of extra and co-curricular activities designed to ensure every student had an opportunity to strive for excellence.

Principal Carolyn Bally-Gosine said the students were highly motivated. In addition to the school’s academic pursuits, there were 48 active clubs providing opportunities for leadership and character development of the girls.

She said conscientious teachers have helped to transform them into critical thinkers, problem solvers and respectful young ladies of worthy character.

She said NGHS’ mission was to ensure they produced well-adjusted citizens, “who remain committed to excellence and want to continue that positive contribution to our society and indeed the world.”

For the first time performing arts has been placed on the curriculum and Garcia observed the curriculum was catering for all students to ensure all round development so no child was left behind.

“That is the hallmark of a good school,” he said.

He said critics of the education system should visit NGHS to see that quality education is being observed and delivered.

“To see dedicated teachers, supported by parents who are interested, leadership of an excellent principal and staff.”

“I congratulate the principal and staff because in every academic institution leadership in that institution plays a very important part where success of that institution is concerned.”