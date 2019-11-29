Father, son release Christmas Breeze

The cover of Christmas Breeze as illustrated by Keith Anderson. -

GARY CARDINEZ

THE father and son team of Keith and Leham (Lee) Anderson recently released one of their many Christmas songs called Christmas Breeze. The song was done last year but finished too close to Christmas Day so the team held it back for this year.

Keith, a cartoonist, has been writing songs for 27 years while Lee has been at it for the last six years. The younger Anderson also writes soca while his father dabbles in gospel, easy listening and calypso.

Lee is also an author and has written the book Melo and the Flaming Red Flower which is now available on Amazon.

Explaining the concept of Christmas Breeze, Keith said, “As a young boy I always heard my mother using the phrase, 'ah feeling the Christmas breeze'. It was not until I became older I understood what she meant.

“The breeze was the cold North American winter breeze that normally engulfs the Caribbean around Christmas time.”

The song is a simple intoxicating backyard jam which takes the listener back to a time when the simple things were appreciated around Christmas. It was produced by Roger "Master Blaster" Israel of Studio Track in Diego Martin. Israel played all the instruments on the song while Keith did the vocals.