Chaguanas house fire-bombed

Anthony Grant stands in front of his Edinburgh 500 home. Photo by Laurel Williams

A family of four escaped without injuries on Friday morning when someone tried to burn down their home.

Police said shortly after 5 am, residents of Edinburgh 500 in Chaguanas were awakened by an explosion and on checking saw the front of the house on fire.

They called out to the occupants, a couple and their two children ages 16 and 11, and ran from the burning house.

Anthony Grant, who lives at the house with his wife and two children, said he had lived there for the past eight years.

He said he feared someone was trying to get them to leave the home.

Police said the house was firebombed.

Chaguanas fire officers extinguished the fire before it could completely destroying the building.