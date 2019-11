‘Casper’ killed by police

Photo by Shane Superville

A 26-year-old Laventille man was shot and killed by police after a shootout in downtown Port of Spain on Friday.

Police said they attempted to arrest Ronald Downes aka "Casper" at around 10.15 am when he fired at them. Officers returned fire hitting Downes several times.

Police took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died while being treated.

Police said Downes was a known drug and firearm offender.