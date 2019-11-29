Bandit wounded in CR Highway shootout with police

A 24-year-old man is in custody after he shot at police and tried to escape after a robbery in Sangre Grande on Friday morning.

Police said members of the Northern Division Task Force were told of a robbery at around 2 am. On the way to the scene they saw a silver Nissan Versa matching the description of the bandits' car.

They tried to stop the car, but the bandits drove off, taking them on a 15-minute chase.

During the chase, bandits shot at the police, who shot back.

They eventually intercepted the car on the westbound lane of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway near the Bestcrete factory, where they arrested a wounded bandit trying to escape.

He had been shot in the left leg.

Police took him to the Arima Health Facility.

They seized a revolver.