Arima man gunned down

Police are investigating the murder of a 41-year-old Arima man on Friday night.

Police said Curtis George, aka “Bong Bong,” was standing on Maturita Trace, near Faith Avenue, when gunmen approached by gunmen at around 7.30 pm. They shot him several times and ran away.

People who live nearby called the police who went to the scene with a district medical officer and declared George dead.

George was from Temple Street, Arima. Police described him as a known firearms and drug offender.

Homicide investigators are continuing enquiries.