All Stars hosts Classical Jewels

Massy All Stars -

This weekend Massy Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra hosts the12th edition of its highly-acclaimed Classical Jewels concert series.

Classical Jewels XII is expected to be a treat for pan lovers, All Stars' fans, musicians and music students alike. With this in mind, there will be special discounts for TTARP Members, Massy card holders and all university students.

Aside from the junior and senior All Stars orchestras headlining the event, patrons will be treated to special guest collaborations from the National Philharmonic Orchestra, the UTT Choir, Simon Browne, Prof Hayward Mickens, guest conductor Dr Roger Henry, Danielle Williams, Kory Mendez, Shellon Antoine, Anton Williams and the Wasafoli dancers.

Manager of the band Nigel Williams said in a media release, "We are seeing this more as a full production than just a concert.

"This year's theme –The Movie –will be fulfilled in a complete production that comprises different movie themes merged together into one grand movie. From westerns, to sci-fi flicks, thrillers, musicals, adventures, even Disney family movies and recent blockbusters – we intend to inspire some serious nostalgia and invoke some classic memories with the music that drove a number of amazing films and will also include some elements of acting and drama."

Tickets are available at NLCB outlets nationwide, selected Massy Stores, at the NAPA box office and All Stars panyard on Duke Street in Port of Spain.

This upcoming production also represents the unofficial start of All Stars' 85th anniversary and as one of the oldest steelbands in the country. All Stars has big plans for 2020.

"We say we're kicking off the anniversary celebrations with Classical Jewels," Williams enthused, "but we have so many other amazing projects in the pipeline for 2020 and beyond. We have been remodelling the panyard and have a whole shopping plaza building under construction and scheduled to be completed next year, Williams said. "This facility will not only house our ever-popular yard bar and kitchen, but also our exclusive merchandise store and many other enterprises all geared to add value to the Trinidad All Stars brand, the legendary compound upon which we have built our legacy and the musical family that we have cultivated over the course of time."

Showtime is 8 pm tomorrow and at 6 pm on Sunday.