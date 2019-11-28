What is progress?

THE EDITOR: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines progress as a forward or onward movement (as to an objective or to a goal): ADVANCE; or: gradual betterment, especially: the progressive development of humankind.

Factories have been instrumental in modernisation and delivering technological advancement to all societies.

Whether capitalism, socialism, communism, dictatorship or democracy, the factory has delivered all our appliances, vehicles, electronics, medical equipment and many other advances that define modernity and improved the quality of life of billions of people.

Nothing is perfect, therefore everything has benefits and drawbacks. Has the cost of modernity been too high for mankind’s long-term survival?

Major contributors to global warming are factories. They release greenhouse gases and other pollutants. Global warming and other environmental degradations present an existential threat to human survival.

I am not saying to stop using factories but we need to use technology to mitigate the environmental damage. This can be achieved but profit will be reduced so it will not be done.

The other aspect of worshipping big business is the huge tax break big companies (factories) get when they come to developing countries like TT. They will leave after they have exhausted our resources.

Will helping local entrepreneurs be a better model? That’s what South Korea, Japan and China did.

Let’s engage in discussions on what progress is for TT. What is TT’s goal or final destination.

BRIAN E PLUMMER

via e-mail