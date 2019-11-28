TTCB to explore new financial opportunities in 2020

TTCB president Azim Bassarath

THE TT Cricket Board (TTCB), through its newly installed marketing and sponsorship committee, is working assiduously towards increasing funding for the sport for the new year.

Presently, both entities are in the construction phase of hosting a regional franchise Under-23 Twenty20 tournament in mid-June. It is the board’s intent to select six teams via a 90-player draft and then sell the squads to both local and regional corporations before hosting an exclusive tournament at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba.

“I can reveal to you that discussions have been taking place with other regional territories about the possibility of a regional Under-23 tournament with Trinidad as the venue next year,” said TTCB president Azim Bassarath, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, on Wednesday. “The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs is also being looked at as a partner with the TTCB in this Under-23 project which holds out promise as a foundation for future regional success.”

With this new sponsorship and marketing committee chairman Rajendra Mangalie and his team is putting together an exciting calendar of events alongside the new executive.

Also in the pipeline to increase financial aid within the sport, the committee is planning a fundraising dinner at one of the leading hotels in Trinidad. Here, the TTCB plan to target 50 corporate entities to each purchase a table. They are gearing towards hosting this exclusive dinner during South Africa’s tour of the West Indies in July/August since both teams are expected to be present as guests of honour.

Bassarath was well aware of the nationwide belt-tightening by corporate firms but called on loyal cricket fans and new investors to support the board’s initiatives as they chart the way forward.

“To run cricket, the different tournaments and to give young people the opportunity, you need funding. If we are given funding, the TTCB can create wonders – in terms of producing the cricketers that we have produced.

“If you look at the cricketers we have produced in the T20 format, there is no other county in the world that has produced so many talented cricketers as we have done. We need the funding to do more for the young people and put TT on the international stage,” he explained.

The TTCB boss however, was pleased with his affiliates thus far, who are working hand in hand with a common goal to pitch TT cricket to the top of the regional cricket ladder. Bassarath believes there are many reasons for quiet optimism in 2020.