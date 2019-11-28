Teens held with guns, ammo in San Juan

Two Tunapuna teens are in police custody after they were found with two pistols and ammunition in San Juan on Wednesday night.

Police said members of the North Eastern Division Task Force were on patrol on Bridge Road at around 9.30 pm when they saw the two men standing under a tree near the Aranguez Savannah.

When the men saw the police car they walked away. The police became suspicious, drove up to the men and searched them.

Police found pistols on each man, and a total of 22 rounds of ammunition.

Both are 19 and from Monte Grand.

Another man, 22, was also arrested.