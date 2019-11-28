Stuart, Tim row over crime claims

National Security Minister Stuart Young PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

WHILE National Security Minister Stuart Young alleged unnamed Opposition politicians were in touch with criminal elements, Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh accused him of irresponsible speech just days before Monday’s local government elections.

The duo clashed in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, during debate on the Bail (Amendment)(No 2) Bill 2019.

Young alleged the Opposition had twice contacted dubious characters.

Firstly, he claimed he had a Special Branch report about a meeting this month at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain between criminals and an elected MP.

“Persons who are known to be involved in criminal activity began to have a stir and an outbreak. The Hyatt security called the police and they called a certain member. The reason they called that member was because the criminals said they were here to meet the member. When the member turned up there, he ended up paying the bill for the drinks.”

Gopeesingh objected that Young was imputing improper motives to all Opposition MPs, and urged the remarks be withdrawn.

He said, “We are not into that whatsoever.”

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George was not persuaded, saying Young had merely said “a member.”

Young then alleged an elected Opposition MP had spoken to a jailed criminal about local government electioneering. “This report talks about meetings with a notorious gang leader and the promise of contracts estimated at $14 million after the upcoming election.”

Naparima MP Rodney Charles tried to get the Speaker’s attention, but failed leaving Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds to speak instead.

At the tea-break, Gopeesingh told Newsday his shock at Young indiscreetly sharing Special Branch reports in Parliament. He said, if Young does have information it should have been sent to the police. “This shows an incompetence and a disrespect for the law,” he said. “It is election time, so it is not surprising. They want to cast aspersions on every one in the Opposition.”