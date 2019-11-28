PoS man arrested for rifle, ammo

Rifle and ammunition found in a house in East Dry River, Port of Spain on Thursday. -

A 20-year-old Port of Spain man is in police custody after a raid led to the discovery of an assault rifle and ammunition at his home on Thursday afternoon.

Police said members of the Inter Agency Task Force Strike Team carried out an anti-crime exercise at Constitutional Hill, East Dry River, Port of Spain, at around 3.15 pm where they searched a house and found the weapon along with 49 rounds of ammunition.

The man was arrested and taken to the Besson Street Police Station where enquiries are continuing.