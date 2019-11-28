Police rescue 46 women in central Trinidad

A tip-off led police to a Cunupia bar where they arrested a police officer and six other people on Tuesday night.

Forty-six women were said to have been rescued.

A statement from the police said the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), with the assistance of the Counter-Trafficking Unit Special Task Force and other units, raided the Yihai Entertainment and Sports Bar, Cunupia, and another location in Couva.

They also found and seized a Glock pistol and 13 rounds of ammunition, a vehicle, a quantity of cocaine and marijuana, and a large sum of cash, believed to be the proceeds of human trafficking.

At the police media briefing on Wednesday, public information officer acting Supt Wayne Mystar said police had converted tips from informants into "intelligence" which provided sufficient evidence for the raid, which he described as a major exercise.

Investigations are continuing.