PNM pays tribute to Chance

Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE PNM paid tribute to Vision on Mission president Wayne Chance with a minute of silence during its public meeting at the Unit Trust in Sangre Grande on Thursday night.

Toco/Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Terry Rondon led the large crowd in remembering Chance, 47, who died last Sunday.

"May his soul rest in peace," Rondon said.

In the crowd was Collin Partap, former UNC MP for Cumuto/Manzanilla, who recently joined the PNM.

Rondon, who is also the PNM Toco East/Valencia candidate, then urged all supporters to turn and hug one another and welcome the PNM to Sangre Grande. Rondon said the PNM is strong there "because of the service we provide at the corporation."

Unlike other political parties contesting next Monday's local government elections, Rondon declared, "We are about the people's business. We have no time for ole talk."

Predicting victory for all of the PNM's candidates next Monday, Rondon said the corporation will be standing by to provide a better standing of living for all burgesses.

PNM Cumuto/Tamana candidate Rajcoomar Bhagaloo promised the Prime Minister a belated birthday party present by winning his seat. Bhalagoo also disclosed the balisier featured prominently at a flower show recently in Europe. He said this shows "the PNM has gone international."

He slammed UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for describing him as a reject who jumped ship from the UNC. He said the "stench that was emanating from that ship was unbearable," and the UNC has "a captain steering a rudderless ship."

Bhagaloo said the UNC could not talk about corruption in the PNM, when there were allegations of corruption against CEPEP contractors who earned millions of dollars under the PP government.

Toco/ Sangre Grande MP Glenda-Jennings Smith said the large crowd at the meeting showed the PNM will be victorious in Sangre Grande.

Jennings-Smith said inclusiveness was one of the PNM's hallmarks.

"We do things that will benefit everyone," she said.

Earlier in the day, Dr Rowley led a walkabout through different parts of Sangre Grande to whip up support for the PNM. Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, Community Development, Culture and the Arts Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat and Jennings-Smith also took part in the walkabout.

In an interview with I95.5 FM before the meeting, Gadsby-Dolly said she was encouraged by the number of people who came out to meet Rowley, and this was a good sign that the majority of voters will support the PNM next Monday. Gadsby-Dolly added the elections had the feel of a general election.