ODPM CEO on possible drought: Buy water tanks, get fire insurance

The water level at the Hollis Reservoir before the heavy rain. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

OFFICE of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) CEO Major Gen (Retired) Rodney Smart has encouraged citizens to purchase water tanks and get fire insurance with possible drought conditions next year.

"Now is the time for you to start purchasing your water tanks."

He was speaking with the media Thursday morning during the Strengthening the Relationship Between the ODPM and DMUs (disaster management units) held at the ODPM's Alternate National Emergency Operations Centre at Mausica.

Smart said later that evening the ODPM was having a meeting at the location to plan for the possibility of drought and fires, adding that during the dry season there are a number of fires. He said the planning would be to mitigate against those two situations.

He said for the drought at the individual level, citizens should begin purchasing water tanks to store water. He added that at the more strategic level the Water and Sewerage Authority continued to call on citizens to conserve water.

"We have to recognise that our dams, with the exception of the dam in Tobago, all our dams are down. And, therefore, we really have to conserve as much water as possible."

On the possibility of fires he encouraged citizens to clear up any bush around their houses and ensure their neighbours do the same.

"Make it a communal effort."

He also encouraged citizens to get fire insurance, which many people do not think of.

"When you consider the physical loss and the opportunities that you would have lost, try your best and get your homes and your businesses insured."