MSJ to ex-Petrotrin workers: Remember Nov 30 on Dec 2

Former Petrotrin worker Ernesta Kesar. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Former Petrotrin worker Ernesto Kesar used the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) platform, mounted close to the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, to tell voters when they go to the polls next Monday, not to forget the closure of the lifeblood of the community.

"Let us remember November 30 on December 2," he told the small audience in Marabella on Wednesday night.

November 30 will mark the first anniversary of the shutting down of Petrotrin, when over 5,000 workers were sent home.

Kesar said the majority have not worked a day since.

"For many, the severance was their last pay cheque."

The MSJ ended its local government campaign with a promise to paint the San Fernando City Corporation blue – the party's colour.

Making a surprise appearance on the MSJ platform was well-known businessman and community activist Allan Campbell, a former member of the OWTU and PNM supporter

Campbell told the audience 48 years ago, he started a walk to attend a OWTU meeting to press the late prime minister Dr Eric Williams to keep a promise to the Marabella community

Campbell said he never finished the walk because he and 17 others, including the union’s president general George Weekes, were detained by the police at the State’s pleasure for 242 days.

"I never got to complete that walk. This morning when I woke up, after saying my prayers, I felt I should complete that walk."

After mounting the platform, Campbell said, he has completed the walk.

"We must never, never forget who close down the refinery," he said to the cheering audience.

The meeting started with a minute’s silence for activist Damian Howe of Marabella, who was murdered earlier this month in front of his family.

Marabella West candidate Anderson Scott, who called Howe a friend, said he would dedicate his victory to him.

Scott said most people grew up in households where their parents and grandparents made political decisions based on tradition. He encouraged voters ,especially young people, to break that chain. He said both the PNM and UNC had failed the people, and change was inevitable.

The lone ranger in the pack, leading the MSJ charge in the Princes Town Regional Corporation, Nicholas Ganga said people thought he was insane for aligning with the MSJ. But he volunteered the reason why on the platform.

"I get red, I get yellow – but I get vex. I get blue.

"Many have come, but all have failed,” he said. “Time to put your X by the scale."

The scale of justice is the MSJ's symbol