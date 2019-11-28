Moruga villagers search for burnt bodies

The people of Moruga remain baffled by the partially burnt boat and the two bodies that were spotted earlier this week. The bodies were said to be burnt beyond recognition.

The news making the rounds on social media since Tuesday says the bodies were found at Canari Bay.

Since the report was made, villagers have joined Southern Division police and Coast Guard officers in an extensive search along the Moruga coastline and at sea.

They found the remains of the boat, but no bodies.

Residents of La Retreat and Gran Chemin believe two people met their death by fire on Sunday and the high tides washed away their remains.

Moruga police said the gardener who reported seeing the boat on Monday also helped in the search.

They said villagers are convinced the bodies will float up the tides are low .

Police also said a strange man in wet clothes was seen in Moruga on Saturday night. He told people he was from Carenage and was running for his life.

The search for the two bodies goes on and police are continuing investigations.