Lee Sing: ‘I am to blame for Rowley’

Political leader of the Port of Spain People’s Movement Louis Lee Sing. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Political leader of the Port of Spain People’s Movement Louis Lee Sing apologised to PPM supporters for years of what the party called mismanagement and apathy from the “red party” under Dr Keith Rowley. Lee Sing said he was one of the people who put Dr Rowley in the leadership position, making him opposition leader, then prime minister.

Lee Sing made the statement at a PPM political rally in St James on Wednesday night.

He said when it was time to select a new leader for the PNM, Rowley did not have sufficient votes to be elected. He and another PNM member, he said, were picked to secure the 11 signatures needed for Rowley to be named leader of the opposition.

“I am just as responsible for his terrible performance and behaviour,” Lee Sing said.

He also said Patrick Manning had warned him against supporting Rowley, but he did not take heed.

“I, therefore, apologise to every citizen of TT for being one of the instruments that imposed perhaps one of the worst prime ministers in this country.”

A PPM supporter shouted that Rowley was ungrateful, to which Lee Sing responded: “I wouldn’t say that he is ungrateful. It is simply that he is not a caring person.”

Lee Sing knocked the PNM’s performance, saying people who support it will be doomed to face missteps, lies and slander.

“If incompetence, dishonesty, lack of transparency and accountability are marks of greatness, then the ‘red party’ is great.”

He accused Rowley and the PNM of threatening councillors with disciplinary measures and not being considered for office again when their terms end. He also said the “red party” was a shady organisation.

“Today it feeds on intimidation so that nobody is prepared to work with you with you if they know they have to line up behind one of their Cabinet colleagues for a contract”

Lee Sing and three candidates, Justin Bailey, Colin Flemming and Curtis Victor, spoke in St James. The three are contesting seats in the Port of Spain area for the local government elections on December 2.