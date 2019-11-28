Khan impressed by Bravo’s Super50 form

TT Red Force skipper Imran Khan. - Vashti Singh

TT RED Force captain Imran Khan is impressed by the form shown by experienced batsman Darren Bravo during the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup.

The 30-year-old Bravo has amassed 447 runs, after eight matches, at an average of 111.75, inclusive of one century and four half-centuries.

Speaking during a media conference at the Trinidad Hilton, St Ann’s , on Wednesday, Khan said, “Coming into the tournament, he has been working really hard on his game, mentally and physically, and the results have shown. He accepts that challenge for the team and he’s doing a pretty good job.”

Bravo was left out of the West Indies teams, for the current series against Afghanistan (in India), due to his poor form in the ICC Cricket World Cup, the home series against India and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The Red Force will face the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in Friday’s second semi-final, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

A number of experienced Red Force players were with the West Indies limited-overs teams in India, including Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran and Khary Pierre, while Sunil Narine and Shannon Gabriel are injured.

Some of the fringe players who have been crucial to the Red Force’s run to the semi-final were Anderson Phillip (15 wickets), Yannick Ottley (83 runs and 12 wickets), Jon-Russ Jaggesar (ten wickets).

“It’s difficult when you lose international players, but the youngsters have been hungry for success,” Khan said. “They have been training really hard and I think they’re getting the results they want.”

For the past few years, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has scheduled the Super50 Cup after the CPL, and Khan was asked if the “white ball” window has helped him become consistent in the shorter versions.

The Red Force skipper saidd, “I think, as a professional, you have to adapt to all situations and just continue doing what you love doing.”