Garcia: More than 200 vacancies for secondary school teachers

Anthony Garcia

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia has reported there are more than 200 vacancies for secondary school teachers.

He was responding to a question in the House on Wednesday.

He said the total vacancies at the primary school level was 23 and the total at the secondary level was 229. He reported the annual number of vacancies filled at the primary school level was: 202 for 2015, 107 for 2016, 219 for 2017, 151 for 2018 and 98 up to November 2019. He reported the annual number of vacancies filled at the secondary school level was: 162 for 2015, 150 for 2016, 139 for 2017, 147 for 2018 and 176 up to November 2019.

Garcia said the vacancies at the primary school level were all at denominational schools, and at secondary schools the vacancies were mostly in the technical vocational areas "where we are having some difficulties in attracting teachers."

Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim asked if Garcia was satisfied with the number of people sent to the Teaching Service Commission to be interviewed to fill the positions.

Garcia replied: "I am very happy to state that the Ministry of Education is doing all in its power to ensure that requests for the filling of vacancies that are made by this ministry to the Teaching Service Commission are done in a timely manner. I am very pleased to announce that."