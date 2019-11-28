Chaguanas mother shot dead after putting baby to sleep

Moments after putting her two-year-old daughter to bed a young mother was shot dead in front of her Chaguanas home on Wednesday night.

Dead is Shanice Williams of Edinburgh 500.

A police report said about 10 pm, Williams received a telephone call, then walked out of her home.

Neighbours then heard gunshots and saw a car drive away.

A bleeding Williams was found dead in front of her home. A district medical officer viewed the body and pronounced her dead.

Neighbours went into the house and found her two-year-old daughter asleep in the bedroom.

Williams and her daughter lived alone.

When Newsday visited, relatives and neighbours gathered at the house said they were still in shock.

A relative said, as she held Williams's daughter,"This is something you have no words for. I just can’t believe it. She had just bathed and fed her baby and put her to sleep when she got this phone call.

"Now this baby has now lost her mother and there is nothing anyone could say to bring her back."

She said Williams was a young single mother who had always put her daughter first.

"You would always see her with her daughter.

"This really came as a shock. Why someone would want her dead?"

Relatives said they were unaware of any threats made on Williams’ life.

The two-year-old will stay with relatives.

Up to this morning, investigators said they did not know of any motive for the killing. Homicide Region Three Police are investigating.