Carapichaima man killed in shootout with police

Stock photo

A Carapichaima man is dead after he reportedly got into a shootout with Central Division police when they went to search his home early on Thursday morning.

Police said they went to the home of Devon Lewis at Orange Field Road, Mungal Trace, Carapichaima, at around 4.30 am.

As they approached the house someone inside began shooting at them. They shot back, hitting Lewis several times.

He died at the scene.

Police seized a Glock .9mm pistol.

Police said Lewis was a known firearms offender.